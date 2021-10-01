Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 609,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,602. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

