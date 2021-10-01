Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $528.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

