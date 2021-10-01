Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post sales of $100.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.18 million to $103.10 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $399.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $405.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $426.41 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $438.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.75.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $76,058,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,196,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,310. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $184.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

