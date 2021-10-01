Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. Everi posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,425 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

