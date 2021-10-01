Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRCL traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 287.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.