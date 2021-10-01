Analysts Offer Predictions for Clene Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

Get Clene alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Clene has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.