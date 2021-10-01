Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX):

9/28/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/27/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/3/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/19/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. "

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

