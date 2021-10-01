Analysts Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target at $174.89

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.78. The company had a trading volume of 452,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,041. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.84. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $123.34 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $781,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total value of $238,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,324,346 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $2,246,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

