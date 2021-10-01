Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $93.75

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,382,055. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

