Analysts Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) PT at $119.00

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.58. The company had a trading volume of 519,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average of $154.13. Dillard’s has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $217.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,831,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dillard’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.