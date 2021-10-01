Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. 22,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,647. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.