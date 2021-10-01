Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target at $2.75

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

LNSPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Panmure Gordon cut shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

