Analysts Set OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Target Price at $6.60

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.85. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 652.99%. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after buying an additional 1,466,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 152,789 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,899,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

