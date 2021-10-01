Analyzing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64% eGain 8.89% 17.29% 7.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intellicheck and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00 eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60

Intellicheck presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.89%. eGain has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than eGain.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellicheck and eGain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $10.73 million 14.30 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -819.00 eGain $78.29 million 4.09 $6.96 million $0.21 48.57

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eGain beats Intellicheck on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

