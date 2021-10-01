Analyzing RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.70% 18.95% 7.58%

80.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RTCORE and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.94 $170.10 million $1.68 36.70

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Volatility and Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 11.64, suggesting that its share price is 1,064% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RTCORE and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 7 0 0 1.88

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $64.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats RTCORE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

