AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.