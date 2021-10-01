AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.94 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.83.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

