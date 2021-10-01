Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,080 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Annaly Capital Management worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

