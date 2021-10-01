Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Price Down 3%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 155,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,401,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.