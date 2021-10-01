Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Trading Down 17.5%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) traded down 17.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.02. 1,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Ansell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

