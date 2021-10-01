Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Short Interest Up 320.0% in September

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ANZUU stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

