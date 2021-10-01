APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

APA stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in APA by 501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 538.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 388,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 477,041 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

