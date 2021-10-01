API3 Price Tops $3.50 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, API3 has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $129.22 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00007416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00116244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00180214 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

