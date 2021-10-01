Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Sells $71,928.00 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.90 million, a PE ratio of 343.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

