AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Head to Head Analysis

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and AppHarvest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $8.03 million 5.72 -$4.66 million ($1.62) -1.28 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Arcadia Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences 3.98% -44.75% -25.89% AppHarvest N/A -34.47% -23.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcadia Biosciences and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 150.51%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than AppHarvest.

Risk and Volatility

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats AppHarvest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.