Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares fell 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.98 and last traded at $43.98. 2,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 901,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCT. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

