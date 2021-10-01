Argon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $744,208.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Argon has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $744,208.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00104583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.45 or 0.99934126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.38 or 0.06775781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 91,293,461 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

