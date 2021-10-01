Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AANNF stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.
Aroundtown Company Profile
