Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AANNF stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

