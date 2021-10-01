Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $551.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 20.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.