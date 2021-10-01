Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.28

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.28 and traded as high as C$11.52. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 334,691 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

