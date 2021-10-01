ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.60.

NYSE:ASGN traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $118.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

