Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $305.08 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $343.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.893 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.56%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

