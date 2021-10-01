ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,871.54 ($76.71).

ASC opened at GBX 3,002 ($39.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,967 ($38.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,666.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,583.68.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

