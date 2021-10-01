Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) & First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Aspen Group alerts:

53.8% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aspen Group and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspen Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.44%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.26%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and First High-School Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 2.05 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -16.38 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.29 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -15.40% -16.57% -10.74% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.