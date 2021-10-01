AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,950 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,826.57 ($115.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £136.73 billion and a PE ratio of 42.82. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,437 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,079.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

