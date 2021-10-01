Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 205,517 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBEA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $4,838,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,941,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,301. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

