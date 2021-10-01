Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $2,959,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,970,000. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CFFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 26,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,959. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.