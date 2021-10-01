Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $247,000 in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Foresight Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 97,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

