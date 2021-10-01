Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $4.83 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Golden Arrow Merger makes up approximately 1.3% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.60% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $2,003,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $483,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 12,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,301. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.