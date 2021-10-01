Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 0.59% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ CRZN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,686. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

