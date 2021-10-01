Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 813,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000. Independence makes up 2.1% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Independence as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,928,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the second quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the second quarter worth approximately $5,000,000.

NASDAQ ACQR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,171. Independence Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

