ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.00 and last traded at C$41.00. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.41.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

