Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 228,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 978,911 shares.The stock last traded at $42.60 and had previously closed at $35.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.71.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 155.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377,320.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

