Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Athersys were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $48,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 40.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

