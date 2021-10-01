Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAQ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter worth $78,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

