AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 74.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 117,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 14.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 73,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 78.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 687,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 303,096 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 63,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 167,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

NYSE T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,525,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

