Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,022 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $291,008,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after buying an additional 370,093 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $285.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.51 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

