Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,008,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370,093 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $284.80 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.51 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

