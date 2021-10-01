Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after buying an additional 185,215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVDE opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.