Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Avinger stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 734,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 335.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the second quarter worth about $141,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

